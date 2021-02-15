Working life Johanna Åkerlund had a great career, a good salary and a handsome title on the business card – Then she made a “career leap down” that changed life

“It is often said that I am courageous. But I don’t feel brave. I just did what felt right, ”says Johanna Åkerlund after the career change.­

Johanna Åkerlund left her high-paying job in the banking industry and moved to Lapland. When you give up everything you have achieved in your career, the background is usually a crisis of no longer taking control of your own life, says the researcher who followed the squirrel wheel jumpers.

For subscribers

All looked perfect. Johanna Åkerlundilla had a good position, a hard salary and a great title on the business card solution manager. When Åkerlund opened his mouth at the meeting, he was listened to.

Åkerlund was under forty and younger than many others in the workplace, but had already achieved everything he had hoped for: a high status and an upward career in the banking world.