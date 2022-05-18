Working life Johan took a job that leaves him with far less than being unemployed – “I’ve never been so poor,” says a man who would really like to go to work

There are up to 100,000 unemployed in Finland who should not take a job. Johan would like to work, but there are many more left in the hands of the unemployed. Now he explains how the absurd situation should be resolved.

That’s it know how to wake up in the morning. Nothing would be more fun to get up and go to work.

But when you get to work and meet co-workers and others, your mind changes.

“It’s really nice to work. It was worth coming. ”

This is what the 45-year-old describes Johan everyday life. She works as an instructor at an unemployment workshop in an unemployment organization for four hours and 50 minutes five days a week. Wage-subsidized work is for the long-term unemployed.