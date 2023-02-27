Working life | Job burnout among young people is already threatening the Finnish economy – This is how you can spot the danger spots in your workplace

Do age, gender or higher education predict potential burnout? There are several misconceptions or assumptions about burnout that are not true.

Young adult work burnout is a significant social problem.

According to recent research data, burnout or an increased risk of burnout already affects every fourth person under the age of 36.

“Young people’s burnout is an incredibly big problem for the national economy,” said the professor of health economics at the University of Jyväskylä and a researcher at Labore Petri Böckerman In the news published by HS a week ago.