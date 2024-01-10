Working life | Job broker's survey: Almost 40 percent are thinking about changing jobs

According to a survey commissioned by employment agency Barona, 66 percent of working Finns feel that their health is good.

Nearly 40 percent of working Finns are thinking about changing jobs, according to a survey conducted by Barona, a well-known employment agency.

Both the desire to change jobs and the belief in changing fields have grown slightly since the previous year. Now 44 percent of the respondents said that they believe they will change fields during their working career, while 41 percent thought so a year ago.

The most important reason for changing jobs is salary. The second is the content of the job.

Compared to the survey conducted last year, the respondents' experience of their own well-being has also weakened slightly. 66 percent of all respondents felt that they were doing well. The decrease is two percentage points from the previous year and five percentage points from two years ago.

Of those working, 56 percent felt that the work load increased during the year, and 51 percent felt that they were more exhausted.

Well-being among the demeaning factors, the effect of inflation on one's purchasing power, concern about the state of the world, problems in making a living, and health challenges rose to the top positions.

Well-being is also more tested than before due to the uncertainty related to the continuation of the employment relationship. 32 percent of the respondents said that uncertainty affects their well-being negatively. The increase from the previous year was six percentage points.

The survey also asked the respondents' thoughts about the lengthening of working careers. More than two-thirds of the respondents are distressed by the thought of still being in the working life when they are over 70 years old.

Barona's CEO Lassi to Määtä according to it, it has also been observed in the past that people under the age of 30 are anxious about an increasingly long working career. However, this study shows that the same experience affects the working population more broadly.

“This may reflect a deeper concern about surviving at work and the adequacy of the pension system. This feeling can also be a result of the fact that employees are worried about the labor market's ability to offer suitable jobs or working time arrangements for older employees,” says Määttä in Barona's press release.

2,030 working Finns were interviewed for Barona's national working life survey. The data was collected by Norstat in November–December 2023.