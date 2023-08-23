Working life | Jättipankki tightens its mandatory close work – employees are wanted to work five days a week

The American bank Goldman Sachs is unhappy with the reluctance of some staff groups to return to the office for five days.

Bank of America Goldman Sachs Group is starting to force its employees to the office five days a week. Several international media, such as a news agency, are reporting on the matter Bloomberg and Fortune.

The majority of Goldman Sachs’ productive employees already work at the office for five days, but the bank is dissatisfied with the reluctance of other personnel groups to return to the office full-time.

According to the media, the bank is now starting to force those who delay returning to work to the office even more strongly.

Goldman Sachs has the strictest approach to remote work among American banks. HR director of the bank Jacqueline Arthur tells Bloomberg that the bank encourages its employees to work in the office for five days and wants to remind its employees of this current present work policy.

At Goldman Sachs’ competitors, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, most employees follow the three-day-a-week guideline for attendance. At Citigroup, for example, employees’ days at the office are monitored, and the employee may face sanctions if he does not follow the attendance guidelines.

At the beginning of August, the attendance rate of American office workers was less than half of what it was in the pre-pandemic period for the ten largest office areas in the United States. The information comes from the statistics collected by the security company Kastle Systems.

The New York Post according to sources, the bank became more active in sending employees to the office after it became clear that the bank’s offices are “completely dead” on Fridays.

According to the newspaper, the emptying of offices is due to the departure of summer employees and the fact that a large number of permanent employees want to work remotely on Fridays in order to start spending the weekend earlier.