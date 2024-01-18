Working life | Jan-Henrik Harlin hit a gold mine: short training, good salary and long holidays – You can make good money in these fields without a long training

Short studies, good salary – that's also possible. Jan-Henrik Harlin, an employee of the plywood factory, earned almost 65,000 euros last year and will probably get an even better salary in the future.

Kira Gronow HS

2:00 am

Qdream Jan-Henrik Harlin meet a new person, they are often asked two things:

First: Are you related? To Renny Harlin? The answer is no, unfortunately.

Second: Is it true that the plywood factory has good wages? The answer to that is yes, fortunately.