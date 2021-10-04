Working life Is it worth talking about privacy issues at work? HS readers tell us what should never have opened up

According to the expert, openness in the workplace can result in being misunderstood or embarrassed, notorious or stigmatized.

If you say something about your private life in the workplace, it’s always a risk, says a social psychology researcher. Unfortunately, it is only seen afterwards whether it was worth taking the risk. HS readers tell us what things shouldn’t have been told.

For subscribers

Social psychology investigator Tuuli Turja usually speaks openly about himself, even in the workplace.

“Sometimes there’s a feeling that it was absolutely necessary to tell that thing so directly,” he reveals.

It is natural for people to share their thoughts and life stories with others.