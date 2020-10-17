Working life Interest in anonymous recruitment is growing, according to a survey of personnel professionals

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Occupational Health surveyed the views of personnel professionals on diversity.

Institute of Occupational Health 12 per cent of HR professionals who responded to a recent survey said that some form of anonymous recruitment has been used or tried in their own workplace.

A leading expert from the National Institute of Occupational Health Barbara Bergbomin According to the responses to the survey, it appears that there is a growing interest in organizations for anonymous recruitment, although the proportion who have tried it is still small.

In practice, anonymous recruitment means that the job search does not reveal, for example, the applicant’s name, age or gender. Anonymous recruitment has yet been introduced or tested in most cases by age and gender, Finnish Institute of Occupational sheet sets. Respondents to the survey said the challenge of anonymous recruitment is that it is not supported by current recruitment systems.

“Anonymous recruitment equalizes access to a job interview for different groups, but does not yet guarantee equal selection for different groups. Prejudices, stereotypes and seeing oneself in a more positive light than others, for example in an interview situation, can have a much greater impact than recruiters are aware of, ”says Bergbom in a statement from the National Institute of Occupational Health.

Name and ethnic background are known to play a role in job search. This has been shown, for example, in a study conducted at the University of Helsinki in a study published last year, according to which jobseekers with a Somali background and an Iraqi background have the worst access to job interviews.

Institute of Occupational Health The Diversity Barometer survey also found that there is a desire in organizations to increase employee diversity.

52% of respondents said that their own workplace communication has sought to highlight staff diversity. Studies show that presenting a job in a diverse way increases the interest of people belonging to different minorities in job vacancies.

Eleven percent of HR professionals who responded to a survey conducted early in the year said they found discrimination in recruitment. Discrimination was mostly based on ethnic or national background and gender. It was most often judged to be unconscious or unintentional to the recruiter.

“Based on the results of the barometer, it seems that the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is becoming more aware of the fact that a foreign name hinders access to employment somewhat more often than in other parts of Finland,” the department’s press release states.

The Diversity Barometer was answered by a total of 250 personnel professionals and was implemented in co-operation with Henry ry, the Association of Human Resources Management and Professionals, and KT Municipal Employers.

Equivalent the survey has been carried out before and, according to the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, attitudes towards employee diversity have changed.

In 2007, 51% of respondents felt that their own organization accepted different forms of diversity and encouraged people to be open. This year, 78 percent of respondents agreed.

The attitude of personnel professionals towards work-related immigration has also changed significantly. In 2011, 59 per cent of respondents were in favor of promoting labor migration, compared with as many as 86 per cent in a recent survey.