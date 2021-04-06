Working life Incised eyebrows are a beauty hit of the Corona era – “It’s really small to ruin another face,” says the entrepreneur about the technology that revolutionized the industry

Suvi Tiilikainen and Katarina Lagus did eyebrow business. Now they tell you how it all happened – and what the most desirable corners of the moment look like.

Woman lying on the treatment table. Mouth and nose covered with a mask, eyes closed. Lines and dots are drawn around the eyebrows with a pen – step signs that guide the work of the corner artist.

The artist takes in his hand a small object resembling a make-up brush, a microblade with several small blades at the end. He presses the blades into the skin under the client’s eyebrows at just the right pressure so that the blades reach the right layer of skin.