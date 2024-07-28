Sala working life in Italy

The average length of working life is increasing in Italy. This is what emerges from the Eurostat tables for 2023 based on the estimate of the number of years in which a person, currently 15 years old, should be in the labor force (i.e. employed or unemployed) over the course of his or her lifetime.

The data, relaunched by‘Handle, they say that Italy with 32.9 years is at the bottom of the EU ranking (average of 36.9 years), leaving behind only Romania.

The data is affected by the low expected working life span for women, with just 28.3 years in 2023 compared to the average of 34.7 in the EU. In Italy, however, since 2000, women’s working life has increased by over 7 years. Overall in the EU the peak is found in the Netherlands (43.7 years) followed by Sweden (43.1).