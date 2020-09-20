Working life In huge open-plan offices, productivity suffered and infectious diseases spread – after the pandemic moved many people from telecommuting to office, people have to come back to where people want to go.

The headquarters of technology companies are largely empty in the midst of a pandemic. Now companies are reorganizing their open-plan offices to become more attractive to returning employees. The goal is to enable collaboration and focus in ways that can’t be reached at home.

When Historians studying the pre-coronavirus pandemic of the early 2000s may have one of the absurd phenomena to which their attention is drawn is the fascination with giant open offices.

The original idea was to tear down the walls between the workers. The architect can be considered the pinnacle of the trend Frank Gehryn designed by technology company Facebook’s 40,278-square-foot open-plan office at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. It was introduced in 2015. Now it’s like a ghost town, a monument to the offices emptied by the pandemic.