Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life In huge open-plan offices, productivity suffered and infectious diseases spread – after the pandemic moved many people from telecommuting to office, people have to come back to where people want to go.

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 20, 2020
in World
0

The headquarters of technology companies are largely empty in the midst of a pandemic. Now companies are reorganizing their open-plan offices to become more attractive to returning employees. The goal is to enable collaboration and focus in ways that can’t be reached at home.

When Historians studying the pre-coronavirus pandemic of the early 2000s may have one of the absurd phenomena to which their attention is drawn is the fascination with giant open offices.

The original idea was to tear down the walls between the workers. The architect can be considered the pinnacle of the trend Frank Gehryn designed by technology company Facebook’s 40,278-square-foot open-plan office at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. It was introduced in 2015. Now it’s like a ghost town, a monument to the offices emptied by the pandemic.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The date of the constitutional plebiscite strains Chilean politics again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In