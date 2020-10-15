Working life In Finland, work is more common in leisure time than elsewhere in Europe

Work emails and teams messages are read and answered, even if no one actually requires it, says the specialist researcher.

In Finland leisure time is more common than elsewhere in Europe, says Statistics Finland.

The 2019 Labor Force Survey conducted by Statistics Finland asked whether the respondent had been contacted about work during the previous two months outside working hours – and if so, whether the contacts were such that they required urgent action during the same day.

Data were collected from all European countries. According to the study, Finland stood out among the countries where such contacts had been the most and most frequent.

Less than a third, about 30 per cent of Finns answered that work matters do not flow into their free time.

For entrepreneurs There have been more contacts than employees, while those who are highly educated more often than those who are less educated both in Finland and at the EU level.

Specialist researcher at Statistics Finland Hanna Sutela says that working life has changed and today work and leisure are increasingly mixed.

“Work emails and Teams messages are read and answered, even if no one actually requires it. We also tweet and sometime, share the ideas that have popped up in my mind with our closest colleagues, ”says Sutela in Statistics Finland’s publication.

According to Statistics Finland, almost half of Finnish employees check e-mails during their holidays. About 40 percent do not read work emails on vacation at all.

The most common reason for reading emails at least weekly while on vacation was because they wanted to keep up to date on work matters themselves. This was more common in men than women, according to the study.

A total of 15 per cent cited the reason for trying to manage their workload in this way.