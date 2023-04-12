Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | In Chile, the working week is shortened to 40 hours

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Working life | In Chile, the working week is shortened to 40 hours

The new law prevents employers from reducing wages due to reduced working hours. It also enables employees to switch to a four-day work week.

Chilean Congress decided on Tuesday to shorten the working week from 45 hours to 40. During the five-year transition period, working hours will be reduced by one hour each year.

The project will raise the quality of life in Chile significantly, says the Minister of Labour Jeannette Jara. President By Gabriel Boric is expected to sign the bill.

The new law prevents employers from reducing wages due to reduced working hours. It also enables employees to switch to a four-day work week.

However, the law does not affect a good 27 percent of the workforce who work in the informal sector.

With the new law, Chile has the shortest working week in Latin America, along with Ecuador and Venezuela. According to the OECD, the region has the longest official working hours in the world. In Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Panama, the working week is 48 hours, in Brazil it is 44 hours.

See also  Brazil registers a 43% increase in dengue cases in 2022 -

#Working #life #Chile #working #week #shortened #hours

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How to have an anxiety-proof diet?

How to have an anxiety-proof diet?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result