Working life | In Chile, the working week is shortened to 40 hours

The new law prevents employers from reducing wages due to reduced working hours. It also enables employees to switch to a four-day work week.

Chilean Congress decided on Tuesday to shorten the working week from 45 hours to 40. During the five-year transition period, working hours will be reduced by one hour each year.

The project will raise the quality of life in Chile significantly, says the Minister of Labour Jeannette Jara. President By Gabriel Boric is expected to sign the bill.

However, the law does not affect a good 27 percent of the workforce who work in the informal sector.

With the new law, Chile has the shortest working week in Latin America, along with Ecuador and Venezuela. According to the OECD, the region has the longest official working hours in the world. In Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Panama, the working week is 48 hours, in Brazil it is 44 hours.