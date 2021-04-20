Working life Ilkka Kärrylä is a historian who admits that he openly watches online videos during working hours – Brain researchers tell him what he has understood correctly

The brain of a knowledge worker also needs moments of rest in the middle of the working day. Some resting methods are more desirable and socially acceptable than others.

Sometimes the thought and writing work of the knowledge worker is raging, and the work does not want to become anything.

In such moments, a Helsinki resident Ilkka Kärrylä open the web and click open on either Youtube or Elite Prospects. Hockey stats such as standings and points exchanges, or alternatively gig and music videos, open before your eyes.