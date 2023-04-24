Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | If you feel like taking a “quiet break”, you should first try a self-saving way of working – This is how it works

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Working life | If you feel like taking a “quiet break”, you should first try a self-saving way of working – This is how it works

A self-saving way of working can also be effective. You can save your energy if you think about your own attitude to work and make certain changes, says work supervisor and work community coach Anu Ojanperä.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Work supervisor, work community coach Anu Ojanperä:

“If the relationship with work is in order, a person doesn’t necessarily wake up to even think about how he can cope or how to do his work.

#Working #life #feel #quiet #break #selfsaving #working #works

See also  Live broadcast | Germany's Baerbock met Haavisto in Finland, press conference about to begin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
300 women of Venezuelan nationality are deported by the border of Nogales, Sonora

300 women of Venezuelan nationality are deported by the border of Nogales, Sonora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result