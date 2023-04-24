Working life | If you feel like taking a “quiet break”, you should first try a self-saving way of working – This is how it works

A self-saving way of working can also be effective. You can save your energy if you think about your own attitude to work and make certain changes, says work supervisor and work community coach Anu Ojanperä.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Work supervisor, work community coach Anu Ojanperä:

“If the relationship with work is in order, a person doesn’t necessarily wake up to even think about how he can cope or how to do his work.