Monday, December 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | If a subordinate or colleague is a friend, how can you criticize his work? Experts advise how to avoid favoring someone you know

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World Europe
0

The closer the hired person is to the recruiter, the more detailed consideration is required for the fairness of the decision. Picture: Nelli Ahosola / HS

In working life, there is a lot of talk about the importance of relationships, but there are rarely clear guidelines for hiring friends. Experts have tips on how to avoid favoritism.

Please relationships and networks are often an advantage in working life. Many recruitments are done through networks, and hiring acquaintances or friends is not unusual. You can get a job if you are remembered as a good person and a reliable worker.

#Working #life #subordinate #colleague #friend #criticize #work #Experts #advise #avoid #favoring

See also  Combined | Eero Hirvosen's teammates skied him from under his feet: "I did a little too much work"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Freestyle: Origin of rap in Hip Hop culture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.