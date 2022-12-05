Working life | If a subordinate or colleague is a friend, how can you criticize his work? Experts advise how to avoid favoring someone you know

The closer the hired person is to the recruiter, the more detailed consideration is required for the fairness of the decision.

In working life, there is a lot of talk about the importance of relationships, but there are rarely clear guidelines for hiring friends. Experts have tips on how to avoid favoritism.

Please relationships and networks are often an advantage in working life. Many recruitments are done through networks, and hiring acquaintances or friends is not unusual. You can get a job if you are remembered as a good person and a reliable worker.