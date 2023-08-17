Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | “I didn’t say a word to encourage him to do this” – Now the people whose profession has been inherited from their child are speaking

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Working life | “I didn’t say a word to encourage him to do this” – Now the people whose profession has been inherited from their child are speaking

Certain professions and fields of study are more strongly inherited in the family than others. What is it like to work in the same industry as your relatives? Four people tell.

Marko Tamminiemi, sawmill entrepreneur

Grandfather, grandfather’s uncle, father, mother and son in the same field

“OhI am a sawmill entrepreneur in the fourth generation, my son in the fifth. The construction site is 30 meters from the apartment.

The sawmill and mill of the Tamminiemi farm used to be here. In the early 1980s, my father decided that the cows would leave and the farming and milling operations would cease. He bought a couple of planers alongside the saws.

#Working #life #didnt #word #encourage #people #profession #inherited #child #speaking

See also  PSV takes a big hit and brings in Noa Lang for years
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stars | A puzzling object was found in space: hotter than the sun, like a combination of a star and a planet

Stars | A puzzling object was found in space: hotter than the sun, like a combination of a star and a planet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result