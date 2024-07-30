Working life | HS readers open up to the influence of smartphones – “Working days become crazy”

Working life|The smartphone is both a powerful tool and a treacherous refuge. HS readers tell how digital devices affect work efficiency in today’s working life.

Digital devices are an inseparable part of modern work and have made working faster and smarter.

On the other hand, the phone with its social media services and news sites is also an attractive escape from work.

HS asked its readers if smartphones have an impact on work efficiency in their workplaces. 177 people answered the survey. In this story, comments have been used only from respondents whose identity is known to HS. Some of the answers have been edited to improve readability.

Defendants were clearly divided into two groups.

The first group said that the smartphone has only made work smoother. It enables fast communication and information retrieval, as well as convenient calendar management. Respondents in this group say that they don’t feel tempted to use the phone for anything other than work.

“I wish that all work-related software could be used mobile, but that is not possible. A smartphone speeds up making calendar entries, making appointments and answering e-mails. In addition, searching for information goes quickly, for example, while discussing issues and thinking about, for example, future measures. When you use a smartphone intensively, then using a laptop feels really sticky, laborious and slow, especially for small, quick tasks,” writes a 56-year-old woman from Kouvola. “Using a smartphone, you can take care of work matters or react to urgent matters even when the person is on the move or otherwise away from the computer. With a smartphone, you can access e-mail, CRM, Teams meetings and discussions, as well as your own and colleagues’ calendars – all key tools; from wherever and whenever. Work efficiency would be much lower without these opportunities,” writes the 63-year-old man from Espoo.

Another group, on the other hand, experiences the phone as a constant interruption of work, which tempts them to constantly take a peek at what’s new on social media or the news feed.

“The smartphone is easy to grab, especially if the work task is boring or uninteresting, or concentration is otherwise weak, for example as a result of a bad night’s sleep,” writes a 26-year-old man from Tampere. “We take the phone with us to the coffee room, to remote meeting booths and to the bathroom – suddenly there is a whole hour spent scrolling through Facebook. When this happens two or three times a day, it’s no wonder you can’t get anything done. The whole concept is starting to get out of hand: working days become a mess, with no structure and not enough self-discipline to build or maintain it yourself,” writes a 55-year-old woman from Helsinki.

Smartphone browsing during working hours was known in many different jobs, from office work to machine shops and logistics centers.

The respondents said that resisting browsing on the phone required a lot of willpower.

One said he purposely leaves his phone in a backpack or locker to avoid the temptation to pick up the phone.

Another respondent says that he prevents unnecessary browsing by putting a post-it note on his phone at work that says “Why?”

Many respondents who do information work in particular think that the biggest disturbance to doing work is the constant flood of messages from digital devices.

This was told, among other things, by a person from Espoo who works as the technology director of a digital office Jaakko Alajoki.

In Alajoki’s workplace, the biggest distraction is the communication application Slack intended for internal communication.

Alajoki says that the messages that come with continuous input make it difficult to concentrate on the work task. Also, he feels that people are expected to respond to Slack messages immediately.

“E-mails still had some response time, but in Slack, a response is expected immediately,” he says.

In addition to work-related content at Alajoki’s workplace, the application also has active hobby groups, for example for athletes and cooks.

“It is important in terms of work culture, but it increases the noise even more.”

Alajoki says that the feeling of trying not to go to Slack is the same as trying not to go, for example, from the social media image platform to Instagram.

“It creates the same addiction lumps in the brain.”

Alajoki says that his acquaintance just moved from a company of a few hundred people to a small startup company and only then realized how much time Slack communication had taken in his old job.

According to Alajoki, the situation is contradictory, because Slack is a vital tool for functional hybrid work at their workplace, but at the same time it is also a significant factor that eats away at work efficiency.

Many the respondent complains about how smartphones hinder the creation of a sense of community in the workplace.

One respondent says that before breaks were spent together in a coffee room, but now everyone spends breaks in the world of their own phones.

Even in meetings, many people answer e-mails while others are talking or do their own work. Then the conversation never gets started properly and the issues discussed in the meeting have to be repeated when people do not focus on the issue at hand, another respondent says.

Working as a responsible coordinator in the organization sector Katarina Varkki recognized the same phenomenon in meetings at his workplace.

“Many feel strong pressure and a sense of obligation to do administrative work, in which case the administrative side becomes more important than working with people,” says Varkki.

He wanted to make a change and tried to change the meeting practices according to his reasons.

First, Varkki changed the meeting space from an auditorium to a hall with beanbag chairs and yoga mats. After that, it was agreed that all digital devices would be left out of the meeting.

“At first, people had panic in their eyes and giving up the devices was perceived as difficult.”

During the meeting, work was done in alternating pairs and thoughts were written down with a pen on large pieces of paper.

The new type of meeting was ultimately a very successful experience and received good feedback from all participants.

“Even those who don’t usually participate in discussions were able to bring their thoughts to the fore in pair work.”

Varkki says that he did background research on participatory methods in the work community and learned that working in pairs and using pen and paper had been found to be effective and a way to increase creativity.

Varkki says that after the experiment, digital devices have been left out of meetings more often.

“I believe that once such experience has been gained and the meetings are constantly being developed, the new ways will become more useful to us.”

According to Vark, the use of digital devices should be considered more broadly in working life. Now it is mostly talked about as a problem for children and young people.

“It’s not just children and young people, we of all ages are hooked on those devices,” says Varkki.

“Community begins to disappear if the work lacks the experience of human encounter.”