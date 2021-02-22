Working life HS data: It seems likely that the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s working group will not be able to reach a consensus on a local agreement – a two-stage reform has been discussed

The local agreement working group has only a week left to make its presentation, the views of the parties are far apart.

Local a tripartite working group set up by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy to consider increasing the agreement has more than a week to turn its proposal. According to the members of the working group interviewed by HS, it seems very likely that no compromise will be reached.

However, according to HS, there has been a compromise that the reform would proceed in two stages. First, local bargaining would be promoted through collective bargaining and only then through legislation.

Another option is that the chairman of the working group, the Secretary of State Ville Kopra (sd) draw up a proposal in which the social partners in the group submit their dissenting opinions.

Kopra herself is optimistic about the final crunch.

“There is still an opportunity to come up with a presentation that can be given to the Ministerial Working Group on Employment Promotion on Monday. I don’t think all the stones have yet been turned and all the options have been considered, ”Kopra tells HS. However, he admits that it is “really difficult” to reconcile the goals of the parties.

Government program according to which “local agreement is promoted through a system of collective agreements”.

It could also be interpreted as meaning that the legislation will not be changed, even though the employer side in particular has called for the bans on local bargaining for unorganized companies to be lifted.

In the past, the lifting of bans was mainly driven by Finnish Entrepreneurs, but the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK has also started to support it.

Yle at the Prime Minister’s interview class on Sunday Sanna Marin (sd) said that the promotion of local agreement through collective agreements does not preclude legislative measures.

“That sounds like a pretty balanced solution. There is a church in the middle of the village, ”Marin commented on the reviews of the unfinished and controversial performance, which is not good for anyone.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) in turn cared on Monday to the social partners A “strong appeal” to genuinely seek a compromise to increase local agreement. Anyway, the downtown MPs have set high hopes for a local deal.

Kopran according to the situation in the working group is still fully open, and there is no single, locked floor plan.

However, according to the HS, last week there was a compromise proposal that the reform should proceed gradually, in two stages.

According to the proposal, the parties to the collective agreement would first negotiate in the next round of agreements how local agreement could be promoted.

In particular, the issue of the parties should be considered in situations where there is no shop steward.

In addition, test parties should consider the shop steward’s selection process and prerogative of interpretation.

In the second phase, legislative changes would be made to allow local organizations to comply with universally binding collective agreements.

That would mean removing the prohibitions on contracts from the laws. The shop steward’s right to vote would also be enshrined in law.

Government agreed in the autumn budget debate that measures to promote local agreement would also be examined.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) appointed a deputy judge as liquidators Jukka Ahtelan and a liaison officer Joel Salmisen.

The survey covered both organized and non-organized companies. It had to take into account the specificities of local bargaining in companies where no actual shop steward has been selected.

The report on which the tripartite working group is based has not been published.