Working life How can you stand out from hundreds or thousands of other applicants? Experienced recruiters give nine tips for job search

According to recruitment professionals, inexperience is not an obstacle to grabbing a summer job, and it is worth applying for different jobs.

Coming The summer job searches have started all over Finland again. For many, summer jobs are the first concrete contacts in working life.

Applying for a job can seem exciting, especially if you haven’t had much time to gain previous work experience yet. There are a huge number of applicants for many jobs, and differentiating from numerous other applicants can seem awkward.