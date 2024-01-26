Friday, January 26, 2024
Working life | Have you participated in diversity training at your workplace? Answer HS Vision's survey

January 26, 2024
Working life | Have you participated in diversity training at your workplace? Answer HS Vision's survey

HS Visio talks about DEI diversity training.

Are you participated in diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) training at your workplace? Or has a DEI group been established at your workplace?

What are your experiences with trainings? What was taught in the training? What methods were used?

HS Visio talks about DEI diversity training.

Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences. The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

The answers will be treated confidentially. We do not publish contact information, but HS's principle is that the identity of people quoted in the story, even anonymously, must be known to the editor.

