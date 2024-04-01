Working life | “Going back to a full work week is a terrible thought,” says Outi Sivonen, who spends Fridays off

After his four-week work week, Outi Sivonen often goes to museums on Fridays, such as the contemporary art museum Kiasma.

Outi Sivonen is a boss who keeps Fridays off and is horrified by the thought of returning to a full work week. The researcher believes that the next breakthrough in working life will be a four-day week with full pay.

Outi Sivosen time is not money. For her, it's tennis, knitting, reading and wandering through empty art museums.

“Sounds lovely, and it is. But it requires an awful lot of self-discipline,” Sivonen, who works a four-day work week, says and laughs.