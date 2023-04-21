Working life | German railway workers are going on strike today

The strike is expected to cause extensive disruptions in train traffic.

in Germany a new large strike of railway workers begins today. The transport trade union EVG said in its statement that the work stoppage starts at four in the morning and lasts until twelve o’clock in the afternoon Finnish time.

The union includes approximately 230,000 employees from a total of approximately 50 companies, including the state-owned Deutsche Bahn. The strike is expected to cause extensive disruptions in train traffic.

EVG demanded a 12 percent salary increase for the employees it represents due to high inflation. Inflation in Germany was 7.4 percent last month.

“The result of the short ‘warning strike’ is to encourage the employer to make reasonable offers in salary negotiations”, EVG’s vice president Cosima Ingenschay said.

“If this does not happen, we will have to consider even more extensive strikes,” he added.

Security inspectors at Verdi Airport, the second largest union in Germany, started a two-day strike yesterday at Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn and Hamburg airports.