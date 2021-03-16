Working life Generalists are increasingly needed in working life – These skills and qualities are being sought by many employers right now

Only specialization in a narrow field is becoming increasingly rare in working life.­

Educational institutions are increasingly emphasizing multidisciplinary competence and crossing disciplinary boundaries. It is estimated that there is a growing need for generalists, ie multi-skilled people, in working life. Four teaching and leadership experts will tell you what skills are required in future working life.

The millennium A panel discussion was held at the Turku Book Fair to discuss, among other things, the importance of humanities education from the perspective of employment.

One question was: where is the humanist needed? It made me smile. Similarly, the response of one panelist aroused: humanists are needed precisely in those fields where humanists do not yet exist.