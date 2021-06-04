Working life Finland’s working weeks are the shortest in Europe, now Huawei’s director presents a seven-day working week to Finland in Kauppalehti

“I work more than 80 hours a week all the time, and I haven’t had a summer vacation for four years,” says Mika Lauhde, Huawei’s Chief Security Officer, in an interview with Kauppalehti.

Huawein Chief Security Officer Mika Lauhde present In Kauppalehti major renovation of Finnish work culture.

“If we were to move to a seven-day work week right now, we could close the gap between America and China,” Lauhde says in an interview with the magazine.

In an interview, Condensor says Huawei employees work in both Shenzhen, China and Silicon Valley, California, for an 80-hour work week on a ten-day summer vacation.

In the interview, Lauhde says that he also works long weeks himself.

“I work more than 80 hours a week all the time, and I haven’t had a summer vacation in four years.”

Finland According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, weekly working hours are among the lowest in Europe. Full-time employees are included in the review.

In Finland, the average working time per week in 2020 was about 39.9 hours. In the top-ranked Turkey, the corresponding figure was 48.3 hours per week. The EU average was 40.7 hours.

Only Lithuania, Norway and Denmark have lower weekly working hours than Finland.

An interesting change in work culture is the length of weeks worked has decreased since 2010 across Europe. In the EU member states, weekly working time has fallen from 41.5 hours to 40.7 hours.

In Finland, working hours have fallen from 40.2 hours to 39.9 hours.

The biggest drop has been in Turkey, where in 2010 there were still an average of more than 53 hours of working weeks.

The length of the working week has increased only in Greece, Lithuania, Malta and Ireland. In Ireland, the length has increased the most, by 1.8 hours.

On the other hand, careers in Finland last considerably longer than the European average. In 2016, the average length of employment of Finns was 37.7 years, compared to 35.7 years in the EU.

The longest careers were in Ireland, where the average length of employment was 47.4 years. The shortest career, on the other hand, was in Turkey, where people worked for an average of 28.5 years. This suggests that long working days are not necessarily a shortcut to happiness.

Long The working days have been discussed during the first part of the year both in Finland and around the world. HS Vision published an extensive article before May Day, where four Finnish lawyers and bankers told us how it feels to work up to a hundred hours a week.

“One of my co-workers was carried on a stretcher to the health station as he fainted in the middle of the work day after an all-nighter. However, he returned to work normally the next morning. Another colleague ended up in the hospital for two weeks after going into poor condition due to lack of sleep, ”said one man interviewed for the story.

“Personally, I don’t do all-nighters even during hard work tubes, but I sometimes go home to sleep. I will finish work no later than four in the morning and take a taxi home. I sleep for a couple of hours and come back to work at eight or nine in the morning, ”said one woman who spoke in the story.

In March long working days became an international topic of conversation when young workers at Goldman Sachs said long days and ill-treatment led to health and sleep problems.

They suggested that the situation could be improved by reducing weekly working time from the current 95 hours to a maximum of 80 hours. On Fridays, work should end no later than nine in the evening, and on Saturday should be free unless otherwise agreed in advance.

Employees also call for more realistic schedules for work assignments and otherwise improve work habits to reduce work stress.