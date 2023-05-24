Working life | Fazer Leipomi’s change negotiations for store bakeries ended

There were 660 people involved in the change negotiations.

Fazer Leipomot says that it has completed the change negotiations regarding its in-store bakeries.

Fazer has planned changes that would adapt the in-store bakery organization and its operating methods to the rapidly growing business and changes in the external operating environment.

Business Director of Fazer Store Bakeries Marika Hagelberg informs by e-mail that the division of responsibilities and roles of the in-store bakery organization will be changed. The change in the operating model has no effect on the number of in-store bakeries.

Change negotiations there were 660 people in the district. According to the release, the changes could lead to layoffs if the discussions fail to reach an agreement on the new terms of the employment contract, if there is a need to adapt the business in a locality, or if no other work could be found.

Hagelberg says that in the change of the operating model, new tasks will be created and at the same time some of the previous tasks will end. According to him, positions in line with the new operating model will open up for current personnel to apply for.

In March, Fazer said that change negotiations could lead to the termination of a maximum of 96 employment relationships.

Fazer Bakeries also reported in March about other change negotiations, which involved a total of more than 200 Lahti bakery employees and some white-collar workers. The construction of a new rye bread line is planned for the Lahti bakery, which would reduce the number of production lines in Lahti.

With the end of these change negotiations, Fazer said that the employment of a maximum of 49 employees will end next year.

Correction 24.5. 7:15 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that more than 200 Lahti bakery employees and part of the white-collar workers would still be included in the second change negotiations. However, the change negotiations have already ended.