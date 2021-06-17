Working life Explanation: Shorter working hours increase employee satisfaction and production

According to a report published by the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation, a particularly successful model of shorter working hours is the so-called 6 + 6.

Could you Will Finland’s productivity growth be accelerated by reducing employment?

The result in this direction has been published by the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation report, according to which reducing working hours increases efficiency.

Experiments with shorter working hours According to the 1996–1999 report in Finland, production, efficiency and often also employee satisfaction were increased especially by the model in which work is arranged in two consecutive six-hour shifts instead of eight.

Labor market counselor Pekka Peltola for the report, analyzes the working time experiments carried out in Finnish workplaces. The so-called 6 + 6 model proved to be more efficient in terms of production than, for example, a four-day working week or six-hour working days. The work done in the model is done for a total of 12 hours a day, but each person’s shift lasts six hours.

Peltola led EU-sponsored experiments in Finland at the Ministry of Labor in 1996–1999 while working as the Ministry’s labor market counselor.

“Experiments show that reducing working hours and the associated reorganization of work benefited both business owners and employees. The corona crisis and the recent debate have made these almost forgotten findings topical again, ”Peltola says in a press release.

June early Huawei’s director of cybersecurity Mika Lauhde presented In Kauppalehti seven-day working week as a solution in Finland’s competition against the United States and China.