Working life | Explanation: In some large companies, not all employees follow the close work rules

Almost half of the large companies have set mandatory close work days, but some of the companies say that not all personnel agree to fully comply with them.

Which The fifth largest Finnish company says that some employees do not fully comply with the close work rules set for employees, according to a recent survey.

According to the survey, almost half of large companies have set mandatory close work days for their employees.

The survey commissioned by the OP group shows that more than a fifth of large Finnish companies say that not all employees follow the close work rules at a sufficient level. However, 43 percent of the respondents are satisfied with the compliance with close work requirements among their personnel.

CEO of OP’s Corporate Bank Katja Keitaanniemi says that the increase in remote work is one of the biggest changes in working life in recent times.

“A working hybrid model is not born automatically, but it requires clear rules of the game, which the whole team participates in drafting,” Keitaanniemi says in OP’s press release.

42 percent of large companies say that they have set mandatory close work days. 57 percent of the companies have not outlined mandatory close work days.

Mandatory companies employing more than 500 people have set close working days the most. According to the survey, the most typical number of mandatory close work days is two working days per week, and the second most typical approach is three mandatory close work days per week.

Although some of the large companies report that employees are slipping away from the close-working day regulations, the majority of large companies do not intend to tighten their close-working requirements in the next year.

Only 14 percent of the companies said in the survey that they would increase mandatory close work days in the next year. More than half of the respondents did not intend to tighten the requirements for mandatory close work.

Aalto University professor emeritus Matti Vartiainen Finland is one of the top countries in Europe when it comes to remote work. According to Statistics Finland’s labor force survey, around 40 percent of employees in Finland worked remotely last year.

Vartiainen said in Helsingin Sanomat, published on Monday in the interviewthat there were strong traditions for hybrid work in Finland even before the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finns also gained good experiences from remote work during the pandemic, which according to Vartiainen still attracts people to hybrid work, even though they may have already returned to the office.

Hybrid work increases the flexibility of an employee’s everyday life, even though doing work at home in the middle of families with children can bring stress and burden instead of well-being. Another problem with hybrid work is that work flows more easily into free time.

Vartiainen estimates that doing remote work can also lead to a development familiar from the United States in companies, where a core group and an outer ring are formed for workplaces.

OP asked Finnish large companies in their research how many of the companies have set mandatory close work days for their employees and how many will tighten their close work requirements over the next year.

One hundred Finnish companies with a turnover of at least 100 million euros responded to the survey carried out by Taloustikkusmas. The survey was carried out as telephone interviews in May.