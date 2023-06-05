Working life | Experts tell you what causes a bad atmosphere in the workplace – And why it can be difficult for a supervisor to notice it

There are first signs that reveal that all is not well in the workplace atmosphere. The experts tell you in which situations silent signals are visible and how you can intervene in them.

One of the signs of a bad atmosphere is that the best employees want to change jobs.

Laura Kaapro

3:00 am

Did you send I messaged your supervisor many days ago, but there is no reply? Did you bring up an important issue in the meeting that others ignored with silence?

The first signs of a deteriorating workplace atmosphere are almost always related to communication, experts say. The questions are left floating in the air, and you don’t even get feedback by asking. The feedback given falls on deaf ears or is downplayed.