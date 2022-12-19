Working life | Experienced recruiters tell you what kind of cv is making an impression right now – Here’s how to make a resume that will definitely stand out from the crowd

Even though job search methods are diversifying, cv still plays an important, even decisive role. Experienced recruiters tell you what kind of resume will stand out right now.

Cv readers often have a short attention span, so you have to make a good impression quickly.

Emmi Laukkanen

Good cv quickly tells everything about the experience and skills of the job seeker. It is clear, easy to read and visual.

This is how an experienced recruiter and the operational manager of MPS Career Oy’s Helsinki unit sums it up Nina Kalajoki.

He also knows what doesn’t work anymore these days.