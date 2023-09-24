Working life | Everything doesn’t always work out, and admitting it helps you cope – Such is pessimism, which can be an asset in working life

University lecturer Maija Saviniemi has been founding Puolanga’s days of pessimism. Now he tells how a pessimist’s attitude can prevent burnout.

Maija Saviniemi wants to use pessimism to help teachers cope with their work. Together with his colleagues, he developed a pessimism pedagogy that allows failure for oneself and others.

Maya Saviniemi’s t-shirt reads “Pessimism pedagogi – Moka is a gift”.

As you might expect, only a few people wanted to order the shirt in advance. Therefore, University of Oulu Finnish language lecturer Saviniemi and his pessimistic colleagues made only a small batch of them.

“Now there are always inquiries about where to get something like that,” Saviniemi laughs.