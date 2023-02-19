Working life | Every fourth person under the age of 36 threatens to burn out of work, and that is a huge risk for Finland’s future

The true cost of work burnout among young adults to society will only become clear decades later. On average, society and the employer lose around 420 euros for every weekday not worked.

Petri Böckerman, professor of health economics at the University of Jyväskylä and researcher at Labore, is concerned about how expensive the work burnout of young adults will be for society.

Venla Kuokkanen HS

13:02 | Updated 17:55

“Young burnout is an incredibly big problem for the national economy.”

This is stated by the professor of health economics at the University of Jyväskylä and a researcher at Labore Petri Böckerman.

According to recent research data, burnout or an increased risk of burnout already affects one in four people under the age of 36.