Working life EUR 1,200 a month suddenly disappeared from the finances of the unemployed Eevi Tihinen – This is the way to apply for jobs in a situation where there are few places and employers do not respond to applications

The coronavirus epidemic has drastically worsened the employment situation of young adults.

Things were still in the spring Eevi Tihisen, 24, in life differently.

Every month, a salary of EUR 1,200–1,500 from the airline Finnair, where Tihinen from Helsinki worked part-time, splashed into the account. Hours accumulated from 72 to 100 hours in four weeks.

Tihinen’s salary was roughly the same as the amount she pays with her husband to rent two apartments in Arabianranta.

Then the world changed. The coronavirus pandemic paralyzed air traffic and silenced airports. Tihinen was laid off from the part-time work of the gate and check-in officer.

Suddenly, Tihinen’s salary completely disappeared from the couple’s joint household.

“Fortunately, I belonged to a union and an unemployment fund. I got a lot of help from the union in a layoff situation, ”says Tihinen.

Unemployment among young adults has worsened sharply in Helsinki compared to a year ago. The coronavirus epidemic has taken people out of work in all age groups, but it has hit young adults in the metropolitan area particularly hard.

The number of unemployed under the age of 25 has increased by as much as 110 per cent year-on-year when compare the unemployment situation with August 2019.

The number of slightly older unemployed, aged 25–29, increased by 97 per cent. The situation is also grim in Helsinki’s neighboring cities of Espoo and Vantaa.

Unemployment has also worsened in the older age groups, the number of unemployed people aged 25–49 increased by 65 per cent in Helsinki and the number of unemployed people over 50 increased by 37 per cent.

Eevi Tihinen is currently on an internship as part of her studies and works telecommuting for the Ministry of Defense for part of the week at home.­

In spring For the first time in her life, Eevi Tihinen registered as an unemployed jobseeker with the Employment and Economic Development Office.

There was congestion in both the unemployment fund and the te office.

Tihinen had joined both the Aviation Union and the Unemployment Insurance Fund at the very beginning of his employment. Since the half-year and the employment kassajäsenyys- were met, he was entitled to a higher earnings – related allowance than the basic daily allowance. This information reassured me.

“Besides, my husband and I luckily had savings, so we knew we would make it for at least a couple of months.”

Although the couple was to use the savings later to buy a home, it was a relief to know that the mandatory bills would get paid.

The situation made Tihinen think even more carefully about his own use of money and look for savings.

“We reduced our visits to cafes and restaurants, among other things.”

Peer support, especially in the early stages of unemployment, was important to Tihinen and supported over the most difficult place.

“It helped deal with it, I wasn’t alone in the situation. We kept in touch with the laid-off colleagues and asked each other for advice. ”

Eevi Tihinen, who will graduate as a tradenoma at the turn of the year, is looking for work. The primary wish would be to find a job related to HR tasks.­

HS last week asked people under the age of 25 what kind of job search and unemployment there has been during the Korona period, and what kind of support they would like for job search.

A young person who graduated as an ICT installer said in a survey that last year there were constantly 5-15 job vacancies in his field, now occasionally 2-3 jobs.

“A year ago, there were 10–15 applicants per place, now there were more than 80 applicants for part-time work in their field,” he wrote.

Many respondents said job applications were not answered. This is done even after the applicant has been interviewed.

Young adults also wanted fairer employment contracts in the survey. The responses raised the desire for employers to hire young people, even though they have less work experience than parents.

An understanding of the current situation was also sought instead of blaming the young unemployed. Many pointed out that fierce competition for jobs requires thorough applications and therefore a lot of work.

Jobs After the lay-off, Finnair would have ended completely in September, but Tihinen finally terminated his employment in August, as he began a five-month internship as an HR assistant at the Ministry of Defense related to his studies.

“Fortunately, it’s paid,” Tihinen rejoices.

He doesn’t get a full salary, but Tihinen thinks it’s fair that you don’t have to do several months of training for free. Because of the epidemic, he works once a couple of weeks in the office at Kasarmitor and the rest of the week at home in the living room with his small workstation on his laptop and phone.

“ “It’s exciting because at the moment, it’s possible that there could be a crash situation. It would feel bad to change the title from student to unemployed. ”

Tihinen would like to get a job as soon as he graduates as a tradenoma from Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences around the turn of the year. He is already feverishly applying for jobs.

“I have applied for jobs in the public administration, as during the corona have begun to feel that the work of the State or municipality has the private sector more secure in a crisis.”

Sometimes Tihinen has wondered if he is moving too early. On the other hand, he feels that autumn is going fast, and January and the end date of the internship are coming fast.

Tihinen has an idea of ​​his current dream job: it would be in human resource management. If the workplace were still international, where English, Swedish and German could be used, it would be a Plus.

But even the picky can’t really do that in this situation.

Eevi Tihinen was laid off from Finnair in the spring. A conversation with others in the same situation helped Tihis deal with becoming unemployed. Both sides were consulted on issues related to claiming compensation, among other things.­

“I accept almost any job.”

In the current In her internship, Tihinen assists in recruitment processes, serves as a meeting secretary, handles invoices and performs general office assistant duties.

“The work has strengthened my perception that it would be nice to work in the human resources industry.”

In Tihinen’s opinion, it would be fair for employers to apply to applicants and it would be sensible for employers’ reputation to inform jobseekers about the stages of the recruitment process. For him, for example, non-response to job applications can eventually turn against the employer.

“A poor recruitment process can expel really good employees who are genuinely interested in the employer.”

This is how young people said about looking for a job in the HS survey:

“I applied for spring jobs, really many applications were suspended or nothing was covered at all. Also, many months later, there were only answers that the place was not filled. It felt like I was no longer a confident job seeker. It’s as if the applications never even got there. ”

Female, 22, Espoo

“The worst non-response is non-response after a job interview. In the creative industry, it is typical to commission work samples before or after an interview, in which case the applicant has already invested enormously in the application process. Failure to respond after an interview or pre-assignment is outrageous. ”

Female, 27, Helsinki

“The idea that‘ the unemployed are just lazy ’is really boring. Finding a job takes a lot of energy and it is frustrating not to get a job when you know it would be good at work. ”

Female, 19, Helsinki

“Having been in the long-term unemployment pipeline, I would say that the Finnish attitude towards unemployment is openly hostile and judgmental. During the Korona period, I did not receive (understandably due to congestion) a single job search help from the te office or even a situation survey for myself. ”

Female, 27, Helsinki

“I accepted a job offer from the post office, I was hired for the summer. However, I heard from other employees that they could only have one-week employment contracts, apparently through a rental company. I switched jobs to a fast food restaurant because I got more hours from there.“

Female, 22, Espoo

“Throughout the spring and summer, I only got one job offer and that’s my current job. I work in nollasopparilla, which is not the best, but reasonably. Fortunately, I have had enough of shifts. I do e-commerce order collection and shelving in the store. ”

Female, 19, Helsinki

“I graduated in the summer as a tourism restaurant. I hope that more jobs will be opened, even if only at 50% working hours, as long as something is available. ”

Female, 24, Vantaa

Part young adults felt that the situation in the labor market was so difficult that no help was helpful. Suggestions also came: support staff for job search, personal guidance, more face-to-face search opportunities, a career coaching service and help from a job search psychologist.

“As a result of the economic crisis caused by the Korona, a lot of people have become unemployed, who may not have much experience of unemployment and job search. In this situation, I think the TE Office should provide a more personal service that, unfortunately, cannot be fully provided electronically. Of course, most services need to be provided electronically, especially given the coronary situation and cost factors, but an increase in face-to-face guidance would certainly activate and encourage the unemployed to find just the right job among thousands of job postings. ”

Male, 18, Helsinki

“There could be more in educational institutions, but perhaps also through public health or the workforce [työhön liittyvää] mental health and sparring assistance than just work trials and courses. Korona has major consequences for mental health and is also reflected in ability, motivation and resilience in job search and work. ”

Female, 26, Helsinki

“I would like encouragement from my parents and boyfriend. If anyone I know has a relationship with the places I applied for, I wish they could recommend me. ”

Female, 19, Espoo

The sections in italics are comments from respondents to the survey with whom HS has been in contact.