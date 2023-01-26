Working life | Erto and Pro gave a strike warning to the financial management sector

Erto estimates that there are approximately 2,500 financial management professionals working under strike.

Erto and Ammattiliitto Pro have given a strike warning to the financial management sector. The time of the strike would be 10-13. February.

If implemented, the strike will apply to the companies covered by the collective agreement in the financial administration sector of the Service Sector Employers Palta ry, as well as the companies listed in the strike notice.

Erto estimates that there are approximately 2,500 financial management professionals working under strike. The most common tasks subject to strike are accounting and payroll.