Working life | Employment turned to a clear decline – especially men are now in trouble

There were 5,000 more unemployed in July than a year ago.

Employed There were 62,000 fewer people aged 15–74 in July than a year ago. On the other hand, there were 5,000 more unemployed in July than a year ago, says Statistics Finland.

According to Statistics Finland, the trend figure for the employment rate of 20-64-year-olds was 77.8 percent, while the corresponding figure was 78.6 percent in June. Meanwhile, the trend figure for the unemployment rate among 15–74-year-olds was 7.2 percent.

In July, there were just over 2.6 million employed and 195,000 unemployed.

Finland the mortgage association’s economist Juho Keskinen according to the employment rate curve turned to a clear decline in July.

“There are clearly fewer jobs available now, especially in the fields of industry and trade, the situation of which has become more challenging as autumn approaches. The drop in employment can now be explained almost exclusively by the weakening of men’s employment, as the difficulties in industry and the construction sector have increased”, Keskinen assesses in his comment.

Suomen Yrittäjät predicts that the labor market will face more difficult times.

“Although luckily we haven’t seen a major collapse yet, the labor market has clearly crossed the watershed and a turn for the worse has taken place,” says Suomen Yrittäjie’s economist Petri Malinen in his quick analysis.

According to Malinen, the decline in economic growth and the increased number of bankruptcies will be reflected in an even more negative development of employment in the future. Even at the beginning of the year, economic growth was a positive surprise.

Also Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist estimates that signs of a weakened economic cycle are becoming more clearly visible in the employment rate, even though the rate was still historically high in July.

According to Appelqvist, the weakening economy is starting to be reflected in employment as well. The economy has weakened in the summer, especially in industry and construction.

“July’s readings confirm fears that the deteriorating economic situation is increasingly reflected in the labor market. Employment has turned into a strong decline for men, who often work more in industries that are more prone to cyclical fluctuations,” Appelqvist assesses in his quick comment.

According to Appelqvist, the good situation in the service industries has been enough to keep employment high so far.

“One big question mark with regard to the continuation is the extent to which the deteriorating economy will also affect employment in the service sectors during the rest of the year and during the winter. Another question mark is how difficult the situation in the export industry and construction will become for business sectors that are sensitive to economic cycles,” Appelqvist assesses.