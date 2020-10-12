The share of respiratory infections in employee absenteeism was highlighted in March, but overall there has been a large decline in sick leave. Absences granted only for mental health reasons have been on the rise during Korona times, according to some companies.

Employees sick leave has decreased during the Korona period, doctors from private health companies say. According to Terveystalo, Mehiläinen, Pihlajalinna and Aava, the number of absences granted due to musculoskeletal diseases and injuries, as well as respiratory infections, has been declining.

Terveystalo’s chief occupational health doctor Unto Palonen says absences have dropped about ten percent from last year. The company is responsible for occupational health care for approximately 700,000 people. At Terveystalo, there has been a decrease in all reasons for absences. For example, due to back pain or depression, fewer sick days have been granted than last year.

“The threshold for contacting healthcare rose during the corona epidemic,” says Palonen.

The sharpest drop has been in absences caused by so-called other symptoms. The various vague symptoms associated with these and the sick leave they cause are most often written by nurses.

From March September absences decreased significantly, says a leading company doctor about half a million workers in the Management of occupational health Mehiläisen Annika Jalli. The increase in March was mainly due to respiratory infections. In particular, there were more sick leave granted by the supervisor and declared by the employee himself than usual at that time.

According to Jalli, the number of new, starting absences decreased by 30–40 per cent in April – September compared to the corresponding months of last year. He says the decline was focused on very short absences, but also the number of very long sick leave starts.

Medical Center Aava Chief Physician of Occupational Health Care Timo Vänttinen says that, especially in the early stages of the epidemic, sick leave fell sharply. Aava’s occupational health covers 100,000 employees.

“Absences decreased by about a third, and this is not explained by anything other than the epidemic.”

Pihlajalinna’s leading occupational health doctor Mervi Viljamaan According to him, absences per employee decreased by about one-fifth in March-October compared to the same period last year. The company’s occupational health includes 200,000 employees.

Harley Street estimate that the phenomenon is due to, among other things, an increase in teleworking and a decrease in work, when layoffs, for example, may have reduced accidents at work.

“Because of the layoffs, the need for actual absences has been less,” says Jalli.

In teleworking, many can tailor their circumstances so that the work is successful even with a little symptom. Expert physician of the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK Auli Rytivaara about 50-60% of workers can work remotely.

Teleworking reduces commuting and other mobility that often results in injuries. Teleworking also allows you to work with mild symptoms that prevent you from going to work. Rytivaara states that when the labor market situation deteriorates, there are usually fewer absences.

“Layoffs and terminations have an impact, but the reasons are many.”

Leisure Accident and injury doctors see a decrease as travel and hobbies have stalled. As mobility decreases, the risk of accident decreases.

“There were no accidents because all the Sports Venues were closed,” says Aavan Vänttinen.

Another common cause of absenteeism is musculoskeletal disorders, the most common of which are back pain or shoulder pain.

“Teleworking, even with back pain, can be easier. The pace of production work, on the other hand, may have slowed down, which reduces the load, ”says Viljamaa.

It has been noticed at Terveystalo that the ailments that lead to a visit can be even more serious.

“According to physiotherapists, back or neck pain has been more painful than usual. The reason may be teleworking in a bad position or the fact that the effort has gone a long way, ”says Palonen.

Healthcare visits, procedures, and surgeries declined in the spring as forces focused on the corona battle.

Respiratory infections The share of all sick leave increased sharply in March, says Terveystalon Palonen.

“The rise of spring was wild. There was no initial diagnosis of coronavirus disease, it only came at the end of March. ”

In Rowan Castle, absenteeism due to respiratory infections has decreased throughout the epidemic, but increased at the beginning of the epidemic.

“I couldn’t get to the test, and had to be away from work for safety. In April, infections decreased again, ”says Viljamaa.

Infectious diseases have generally spread less during an epidemic due to the isolation of people. According to the Department of Health and Welfare, due to the pandemic, there have been fewer both health care visits and influenza testing than usual.

For mental health reasons occupational health is still needed. Absentences for mental health reasons have increased in the open, although they also decreased at the beginning of the epidemic. In Pihlajalinna, mental health reasons are the only category in which the number of sick leave granted did not decrease.

“There are various reasons, such as the psychological burden caused by the epidemic, the deteriorating economic situation and the uncertainty of the continuation of work,” Viljamaa says.

Absences granted in the bee for mental health reasons have decreased slightly, but less than those granted for other reasons.

“It is possible to work remotely with an injury or a symptom of the musculoskeletal system, but the symptoms of mental health affect it differently,” says Jalli.

At Terveystalo, visits related to mental health reasons increased, although the absences granted due to them decreased.

In September sick leave at Terveystalo has risen back to last year’s level. According to Aavan Vänttinen, absences related to accidents began to normalize in the summer. In recent weeks, absences have returned to normal anyway.

Viljamaa of Pihlajalinna says that the number of infections began to increase after the holidays, when schools and jobs began and society opened up.

In the long run, the effects of the exemption period on workers’ health are speculative. The risk lies in the treatment of underlying diseases and in people avoiding access to healthcare.

“Illnesses need to be treated and symptoms resolved, and this has now also been revived after the spring stop,” Viljamaa says.

Terveystalon Palonen says that neglecting the treatment of basic diseases can lead to serious consequences.

“Fitness can collapse and lead to disability. I hope not [koronaepidemiasta] would have longer-term effects. “