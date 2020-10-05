Working life EK wants to tighten legislation to eradicate oppression of foreign workers – “A small minority is ruining the reputation of the whole group”

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, the preparation of interventions is too fragmented at the ministry level.

Business the Confederation EK proposes two new articles in the Penal Code that would address the exploitation of foreign workers. The clauses would criminalize torture and aggravated torture in working life and replace the current article on torture-like employment discrimination.

CEO of EK Jyri Häkämiehen according to the media, the cases “characterize well and properly functioning companies”.

HS has reported in extensive cases on the exploitation of foreign labor, among other things restaurant– Yes cleaning industries mixed berry pickers among.

“A small minority is ruining the reputation of the whole group,” Häkämies said at the media conference.

According to EK, the exploitation of foreign workers also distorts competition when the perpetrators are able to offer their services more cheaply than others.

According to EK, changes in the articles of the Penal Code would make it clearer to intervene in exploitation. At the same time, the penalties would be intensified so that, for example, aggravated rape in working life would always result in a prison sentence. EK does not support the criminalization of underpayment and the right of action of the trade union movement, which has been proposed, for example, by the central trade union organization SAK.

Companies Representative EK is concerned that preparations for tackling the exploitation of foreign workers are currently fragmented. In the spring, the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) set up a working group to consider interventions. It introduced proposals in August.

In addition, ways to address underpaid work are being considered in the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s Regulatory Working Group and the Ministry of Justice is preparing an action plan to combat trafficking in human beings.

“A lot of preparation has been set for this. In order to get the right and good action, it is worth concentrating on the preparation, ”EC Director of Working Life Ilkka Oksala said.

EK also supports changes to the issuance of a residence permit so that the employee is not dependent on a single employer, but the residence permit is issued more flexibly for several industries. Also SAK has presented this.