Working life Contacts cannot be escaped in close-up work – SAK: Korona hit women in the service sector in particular

The exceptional situation has increased the workload in the areas represented by SAK. About a third have also feared getting sick at work.

Coronavirus pandemic has forced knowledge workers into telecommuting around the world. However, in all professions, teleworking is not possible and physical contacts cannot be completely avoided, despite safety distances.

The Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) found out how members of its unions have faced a coronavirus pandemic in their workplaces. SAK includes 17 trade unions in industry, the public sector, transport and the private service sector, such as the Service Trade Union PAM and the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

1,213 members of SAK associations were interviewed for the survey. In addition, 808 shop stewards and occupational health and safety representatives responded to the survey of the panel of trustees.

The majority of those working in professions under the SAK have not been able to work remotely. Eighty-five percent of those surveyed have been in physical contact with other people at work during a corona pandemic. Work has had to continue as before, and the pandemic has also brought its own additional challenges in the form of fears of redundancies as well as health and safety.

SAK: n According to the survey, less than a third of respondents have feared contracting a coronavirus virus infection at work. The greatest fear of illness is in the private service sector, where 42 per cent of the representatives have feared illness. In industry and transport, on the other hand, only one in five has become ill. Fear of becoming ill is also more common among women than men.

“Local work is done especially in female-dominated private and public service sectors, where the work is mainly done in contact with customers and clients. So it’s no wonder that women are more afraid of getting sick than men, ”SAK Development Manager Juha Antila notes in the release.

However, according to the respondents, occupational safety has mainly been at a good level, and 93 per cent of the respondents say that the employer took sufficient care of workplace safety during the corona year. However, only 55% of respondents to the shop steward feel that they have been consulted on occupational safety issues.

Fear of getting sick in addition, Korona time has, according to the report, increased workload and employee anxiety. 43% of the respondents feel that their work has become more burdensome than before. Feelings of increased workload are more common in women (56%) than men (31%), according to the report.

Anxiety has been caused in particular by corona restrictions affecting social interaction and the health threat posed by the coronavirus.

Although large-scale redundancies due to the corona have been avoided, many have also been concerned about keeping their jobs. One in five respondents has been laid off during a corona pandemic. Of those laid off, 43 per cent have lost their livelihood over the past year.

One in three respondents also says they are doing worse than before Korona. According to Antila, coping problems may also be delayed, and therefore special attention should be paid to supporting employees in work communities even after the worst situation has passed.