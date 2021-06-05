Working life Companies will soon move to hybrid work, and many business leaders fear there will be big problems ahead – “It will become a mess”

Many companies will soon move to so-called hybrid work, where office work will become mandatory again, for example on Mondays and Fridays. At the same time, some workers are still telecommuting. Many employers fear that there will be a complete mess ahead.

For subscribers

The coronavirus pandemic also revolutionized office routines. Now employees are returning to the offices. Photo from the office of a California IT company in October 2019.

Chip Cutter, The Wall Street Journal

17:34

From the bosses and their subordinates took months to adapt to telecommuting during the pandemic. The next era of work might be even more messy.

Companies are making new rules and setting expectations for so-called hybrid work as some return to the office and some remain remote.