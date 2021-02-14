Working life Companies are now eager to order employee bikes, which provide a tax benefit of up to € 1,200 a year: “Interest has grown dramatically since the beginning of the year”

The tax carrot, which came into force at the beginning of the year, will save the middle-income person who takes a job bike hundreds of euros a year. For example, the telecom operator Telia offers employment benefits to all its employees.

Company car is a familiar concept to many Finns, but few have heard of the employment wheel.

This year, the situation may change quickly.

According to HS’s report, many Finnish companies intend to use a tax carrot, in which the bicycle benefit offered to an employee is tax-free up to 1,200 euros per year. The government decided on the issue in the autumn budget debate, and the change took effect at the beginning of the year.

At the same time, several service providers have entered the market, handling the wheel sourcing process and financial reporting on behalf of companies. One of the first newcomers was Freedom, which began in a couple of years.

In recent months, it has received contacts from dozens of customer companies looking to order bicycles for their employees.

“Interest has grown dramatically since the beginning of the year. We currently have framework agreements in place for a total of 15,000 employees in customer companies, ”says the CEO Mikko Ampuja.

Most of the company’s customers have not yet spoken publicly about offering employment bikes, but among them are companies of various sizes, from a few people to listed companies, according to Ampuja.

Mikko Ampuja had a 10-year career as a consultant until he founded Vapaus in 2017. “I wanted to do something meaningful that also has an impact on the environment,” he says.­

One One of the new customers is the telecommunications operator Telia, which currently has about 4,400 employees in Finland. In the future, bicycle benefits will be offered to all staff. Staff have had the opportunity for a bike benefit since Monday last week.

“This aroused huge interest even in advance when we asked for an opinion in a smaller group. Now that the information has been published for all staff, there have been dozens of orders and inquiries in just over a week, ”says HR Director. Heini Linnainmaa Teliasta.

An employment bike has already been ordered for about a hundred Telia employees.

According to Linnainmaa, the bike advantage is well suited for a company that aims to reduce its carbon footprint in all its operations. This is reflected in the direction of staff, for example, by shifting support for car parks on business trips to support public transport.

With regard to the number of employees, the company has not set targets, but the use of the benefit depends on the employee’s own willingness.

Employee wheel is a bicycle purchased by the employer. The bike can be acquired by the employer company or rented as a leasing service. The employer, on the other hand, withholds the cost of the bike from the employee’s salary or offers it as a future benefit on top of the salary.

Bicycles acquired directly by the employee are not covered by the benefit. It is therefore a service the use of which is supported by a partial tax exemption.

The starting point is that the employer enters into a framework agreement with the company providing the employment bikes. In addition to Freedom, there are several of these companies, such as Suomen Työsuhdepyörä and Go by Bike Finland. However, the service provider does not usually sell the bicycles itself, but offers the employees of the customer company a number of partner shops from which to choose a bike.

With freedom, there are more than 40 of these partner stores all over Finland, and in addition, an employment bike can be ordered from, for example, the German giant Canyon or other online stores in the EU. There are another hundred different bike brands to choose from.

Go by Bike, on the other hand, does not place any restrictions on where an employee of a client company obtains their bike.

It is common to give a maximum price for the bike and related service to be purchased. For example, the resale price of a bike purchased under a three-year lease can be as high as € 3,400. For that price, you can get a quality electric bike or a mountain or racing bike from the more expensive end.

The service provider pays the bicycle to the shop selling the bike and acquires it on its own balance sheet, after which the bike is rented to an employee of the customer company.

Heini Linnainmaa, Telia’s Vice President, Human Resources, says that employment bikes are acquired especially to support the well-being of employees. Also pictured is Purchasing Manager Antti Ruutu and Director of Remuneration Heikki Pokela.­

Bicycle from the user’s or employee’s point of view, the bicycle benefit works on the same principle as the car benefit: the use is paid for as a tax value that can be added to or deducted from the salary.

Clearly more common is to offer a bicycle benefit as a payroll.

The price of the benefit is calculated on the basis of the tax value and the employee’s own tax rate. For example, with a monthly salary of 3,500 euros, the employee’s income tax is According to the Central Association of Taxpayers 29.7 per cent, including unemployment and pension contributions.

If an employee chooses an employment bike that pays one hundred euros a month as part of his salary, his taxable gross earnings will be reduced to 3,400 euros per month.

However, due to the tax exemption, the income in hand decreases less, as the tax benefit is already taken into account when calculating the salary. In addition, lower gross income often lowers the tax rate.

For example, at a tax rate of 29.7%, a hundredth bike benefit actually costs about 50 euros a month. The employee benefits from the tax benefit each year at the rate of his or her own tax rate, so that with a monthly income of 3,500 euros, the real value of the tax benefit would be about 350 euros per year.

The employer also saves: for example, one hundred bicycle benefits are not paid for at all. In this way, it is more advantageous for the employer to give a bicycle benefit of one hundred euros than an increase of one hundred in the monthly salary. The downside of an employee-friendly employment bike is that no pension is accrued on the salary paid as a bike benefit.

The employer’s expenses come from service fees charged by companies like Freedom and Go by Bike for managing the service. It saves employers effort.

The Central Chamber of Commerce does not believe that avoiding side costs would be a reason for employers to offer a bike benefit.

“I don’t think employers have very big interests in tax exemption for a bicycle benefit. However, the amount is not that big from the employer’s point of view, and I believe that it is more a matter of taking care of the well-being of employees, ”says the leading tax expert. Emmiliina Kujanpää.

The same is said by Linnainmaa, Telia’s Vice President, Human Resources: the savings in ancillary costs will be returned directly to the personnel for the costs of employee cycling. Tax savings support bicycle premiums and deductibles.

Chief of admissions Antti Ruutu is one of the company’s employees who is now considering taking the job bike. He himself was involved in the process of purchasing the wheels, and there has reportedly been a lot of demand.

The use of the employment bike is not restricted in any way, but can be obtained for business trips or, for example, for racing cycling.

“I’ve been training for triathlons, but decent wheels easily pay EUR 3 000. Acquiring one would be a pretty big financial investment, but taking an employment bike would make it possible. In addition, the employer pays by paying a deductible in the event of theft or breakage, which would otherwise be 340 euros, ”says Ruutu.

At Telia, the employer pays the deductible for the first time, but the second time already goes to the bike user’s own spike. This means that it is worth paying special attention to storing a high-end bike.

For employment bikes It is thus difficult to make an initial assessment of the real interest in However, there are many indications that corporate interest is growing rapidly.

Telian Linnainmaa says that many colleagues from other companies have received inquiries on how to quickly make the bicycle benefit available to employees. CEO of Go By Bike Tommi Ylönen for its part, the company says that in a short period of time the company has provided about one hundred employment bikes to the employees of the customer companies.

When spring comes, there may be significantly more noise.

This is reflected, for example, in the number of companies wishing to enter the market. Companies that focus purely on financial management and service production have entered the industry. In addition, many bike shops and importers have set up their own companies to provide employment bikes.

The supply is therefore varied and practices are still taking shape. One initial problem has been arranging insurance: for domestic insurance companies, the wheels of employment are a difficult piece, according to the companies interviewed by HS. They are not covered by the user’s own home insurance, but must be covered by the leasing company’s own insurance.

“The wheels that come to customers are practically owned by the finance company. From the point of view of domestic insurance companies, the employment wheel is still such a new thing that it has not yet been possible to develop a comprehensive product and pricing. We have negotiated the insurance of the Gobybike.fi service with a foreign insurance company. In this way, our insurance also covers damage situations, for example as a result of a crash or evasion. Deductibles in insurance generally revolve around around EUR 200, ”says Ylönen.

Consumers are accustomed to the fact that a bicycle can be obtained for a few hundred. For many, a bicycle worth a thousand euros is already considerably expensive, but employment bikes are already talking about a completely different scale.

For example, an electric bike that costs 2,500 euros is too hard an investment for many at once, but as an employment bike, it is usually possible to buy one for a monthly fee of about 40-50 euros, which also includes maintenance.

Mikko Ampuja from Vapaud says that in the first phase, the wheels of the more expensive head have been acquired as employment wheels, because they get the most out of the tax exemption offered by the taxpayer.

“A bike worth about 2,000 to 3,000 euros has attracted the most interest. For example, the electric-assisted mountain bike has been popular for winter use. In the longer term, I believe that many will also opt for cheaper base bikes for employment use. No lower limit per se has been defined, ”says the Shooter.

Bicycle benefit has been used in principle in the past, but without the tax advantage it has not been very popular. Now the tax benefit for social cyclists is one of the government’s ways to reduce traffic emissions.

The ultimate popularity depends on the enthusiasm of companies and employees. Experiences in the early stages suggest that the tax change may increase the use of electric bicycles drastically, as their costs become more and more common for Finnish consumers.

From the employers ’point of view, this is a fairly cost-neutral benefit that can encourage staff to make more of the trips by bike. The Ministry of Finance, for its part, has calculated the cost effect of the bicycle benefit as a reduction in tax revenue.

If 10,000 Finns introduced the benefit permanently for several years, the tax revenues of municipalities and states would decrease by a total of four million euros a year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the change is justified if it has a correspondingly positive effect in terms of reducing traffic emissions and increasing commuting.