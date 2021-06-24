No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life Career missiles are now rushing into therapy. Supporting the mental health of employees can become a new lunch voucher.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 24, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Supporting the mental health of employees has become a trend. It is struck by Auntie, which offers low-threshold discussion assistance to employees of technology companies, among others. Will online therapy become a new lunch voucher?

In a video conference sitting in front of me Tarja. She is smiling, approachable and attentive. He or she may be a psychologist, short-term therapist, solution-focused therapist, or psychotherapist – in the service he or she is only called a “professional”.

Anyway, he’s there for the next 45 minutes just for me.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: