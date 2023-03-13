Working life | Bad bosses get yelled at by HS readers: management is the cause of many people’s burnout

HS asked its readers about their experiences of work burnout. Several respondents said that bad management is one of the reasons for burnout.

Bad management, unreasonable expectations and too much work. Time after time, HS readers bring up those three issues.

HS asked readers if they have experienced burnout and what factors led to burnout.

There were a lot of responses. At the time of writing the article, more than 540 responses have been received from Finns of different ages. Experiences came from all over Finland – from the capital region to Lapland and from Satakunta to North Karelia.

The answers show a broad spectrum of different professions. Many teachers and workers in the social and health sector reveal problems in the field. Grievances are also raised by, for example, consultants, experts and those working in the communication and media sector.

“ “Management was non-existent and mistakes were not allowed.”

Very many report that management problems contributed to the emergence of work burnout.

A laboratory nurse from Helsinki says that a bad atmosphere, constant rush and poor management have led to burnout of a woman under 30 years old.

A 39-year-old forest machine driver says that too hard demands on work productivity led to work burnout. In addition, according to the man, collective agreements are not followed and management is bad.

The project manager and someone working in expert positions also describe the problems that occurred in the work management.

“Difficult relationships with superiors, micromanagement, unclear and unreasonable expectations, the requirement to work overtime without compensation, the prohibition to stay on sick leave”, describes the 41-year-old project manager.

“Unreasonable demands, taking into account the conditions offered by the employer to perform the work, such as little supervision. In addition, coping at work was made difficult by a slouching work community, inappropriate, unequal and disrespectful treatment, arbitrary decisions and workplace bullying,” says a 31-year-old man from Helsinki who works as an expert.

In the education sector, substitute practices have exhausted one of the HS survey respondents. An illustration on the subject.

In the answers bad management is also connected to wider problems related to the working atmosphere.

According to the 41-year-old communications manager, the reason behind the burnout was a toxic work culture where employees were expected to be available when sick, on holidays, in the evenings and on weekends.

“You had to react to things all the time, management was non-existent and mistakes were not allowed. Some of the employees started reacting to the bad atmosphere, which further increased the bad atmosphere,” says the communications manager.

The unclear job description can also be seen in the answers.

“The turnover of superiors led to the fact that I no longer knew what was expected of me and I drifted into a role that I did not wish for myself in the first place,” says the 47-year-old project manager.

“ According to the caregiver, he has to work against his values.

In part of the answers, the lack of resources is linked to management problems. For example, those who work in teaching positions and in the social and health sectors talk about the lack of employees.

The 30-year-old local nurse from Tampere lists a long list of problems. According to him, the demands are unreasonable, the working hours are irregular and there is a chronic shortage of workers. According to him, he has to work overtime almost every day. In addition, according to the family nurse, he has to work against his own values.

In HS’s survey, several social and health professionals describe the challenges in the field. A chronic shortage of workers burdens those working in the field.

The 20-year-old afternoon club instructor from Helsinki says that since August he has had to work almost all the time with substitutes. He should have a work partner with whom he shares responsibility for the work. The children’s sorrows, conflicts, contact with parents and planning the program have been left on the shoulders of one person, as substitutes are constantly changing.

In addition to resources, the early childhood education teacher highlights the expectations placed on women in society.

“The industry’s tight situation, poor resources and management. On the other hand, there is also my own bar, which is unnecessarily high. This is greatly influenced by the upbringing I received as a child, as well as the demands placed on women and girls in society. I dealt with all of these for three years in therapy,” says the early childhood education teacher.

He says that he applied for another field after being exhausted.

“ “The company makes a top profit, but still needs to be more profitable.”

Many have excessive workload and unreasonable demands in the workplace have contributed to the emergence of work burnout.

“Bad working conditions, underappreciation. Given with a spoon but demanded with a scoop. Nothing is enough. The company makes top results, but still needs to be faster, more efficient, more profitable and more proactive,” describes the 31-year-old HVAC engineer.

“Demanding work and demanding too much from oneself: too much overtime and burdensome business trips, too little support from a supervisor. I felt my work was important and I wanted to do it as well as possible, but I was left alone with the burden it brought, and I had to learn the hard way about the importance of recovery,” says the 31-year-old specialist.

“Too much workload, insufficient support from the team and manager, unclear goals and difficulty in prioritization,” describes the 32-year-old brand manager.

“The sudden large increase in workload and the change of supervisor for the worse,” says the 28-year-old financial expert.

One person working in the teaching field talks about a situation where a colleague’s exhaustion was also reflected in the rest of the work community. The tasks of the exhausted person at the workplace were transferred to others, and no substitute was hired.

HS specifically asked about work burnout, but many respondents felt that the burnout had already started during their studies. For some, exhaustion developed due to the combined load of studies and work.

A student of veterinary medicine says that the chronic shortage of workers has led to a large workload in the field.

“In addition to studying, I also had to work in order to have enough money. The final work was delayed due to the onset of exhaustion and depression. The chronic lack of workers in the field and the accumulation of work eventually led to exhaustion and depression,” says the 33-year-old veterinary student.

The 25-year-old consultant says that the beginning of his career was really stressful. He worked alongside his studies. Nowhere in between has there been a suitable moment to take a breather.

In addition to students, economic factors have tired working people.

“The burnout was caused by the lack of permanent employment, i.e. continuous half-year grants without any employment benefits such as occupational health care. It’s tiring to live in uncertainty, constantly stress about your own livelihood and try to hold on to your rights at the workplace,” says the 35-year-old doctoral researcher.

With work exhaustion refers to fatigue caused by prolonged work-related stress. None of the work burnout is caused by the challenges of private life. If, on the other hand, things are not in order at work and there are many burdensome factors, the employee may not be able to bear another burdensome factor in his life.

Respondents reveal the total burden of work and private life challenges.

According to the 26-year-old pharmacist, being pregnant, building a house and work formed a whole that led to exhaustion.

According to the 37-year-old teacher, the everyday life of small children and work are overwhelming. In addition, work has become more fragmented. According to the teacher, due to digital solutions, work easily flows into free time.

“Continuous raising of targets while reducing personnel and exceeding previous targets. Long days and on top of that the illness of a loved one, which broke the camel’s back. However, the back would have been broken even if a loved one had not fallen ill, just a little later,” says the 38-year-old lawyer.

More respondents also say that they have applied for therapy. In this case, work exhaustion has been the trigger for seeking help.

Only answers whose authors are known to HS have been used in the story. Answers have been edited.