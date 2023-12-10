Sunday, December 10, 2023
Working life | Artificial intelligence threatens completely remote work, says the professor to Bloomberg

December 10, 2023
Stanford University economics professor Nicholas Bloom says in an interview with Bloomberg that artificial intelligence is likely to make hybrid workers more productive.

The greater part completely remote work is in danger of disappearing even in the near future, estimates a professor who has studied hybrid and remote work Nicholas Bloom.

Bloom says the news agency Bloomberg’s in the interview that artificial intelligence can potentially completely replace remote work, especially if the work tasks are repetitive in nature.

“If you think about data entry, call center work, HR, payroll – tasks that are done completely remotely – a lot of these jobs can be replaced by artificial intelligence in 5 to 10 years,” says Bloom.

British-American Bloom is a professor of economics at the prestigious Stanford University in California. He is known in the American media as an advocate of hybrid work.

Professor In the interview, Bloom estimated that artificial intelligence will probably help those who work remotely two days and three days a week and make these hybrid workers more productive.

“Artificial intelligence helps you design and write things. So for hybrid workers, I don’t see it being a threat in the near future,” says Bloom.

According to Bloom’s most recent research, 30 percent of Americans and Northern Europeans do hybrid work that combines remote and in-person work, and ten percent work completely remotely.

60 percent of employees do not have the option of remote work. These work, for example, in restaurants, as drivers or in other service professions.

According to the survey, employees typically work remotely two days a week, but would like to work three days.

Bloom says in an interview that the transition to remote work caused by the corona pandemic is the biggest and fastest upheaval in working life since the Second World War.

During the war, men were sent to the front and women were taken to work in factories, stores and public administration. After the war, women’s participation in working life increased strongly in Western societies.

Bloom says he was surprised that the transition to remote work and remote work after the pandemic has worked well, according to his research. The economy didn’t collapse when switching to remote work, and productivity has since improved “slightly” with hybrid employees, says Bloom.

