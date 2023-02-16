Working life | ACP strikes continue – mediation of future strikes begins on Thursday

The next wave of strikes will start at the beginning of March, unless an agreement is reached.

Car and The strikes of the Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) will continue on Thursday in ports and in the truck sector, in terminal operations and in the tank and oil products sector.

Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara and mediator Leo to Finland is scheduled to continue mediating these labor disputes in the coming days, tells office of the national mediator.

On Tuesday, AKT issued new strike warnings regarding, for example, bus staff and maintenance workshops. Mediation of these labor disputes starts already on Thursday with a mediator Jukka Ahtela under. The new strikes will start on March 1, unless an agreement is reached before then.

The industrial action of the laborers from the ongoing strikes of AKT continues for the time being, and no end time has been announced.

The strikes in the trucking, tanker and oil products industries will end the night before next Wednesday at midnight, unless an agreement is reached earlier. The terminal operations strike is scheduled to end next Wednesday at six in the morning.

The union rejected the settlement proposals made on Tuesday evening because it considered the offers insufficient both in terms of text issues and salary solutions.

The employer side has condemned AKT’s operation as completely irresponsible.