Working life | According to the labor law professor, a six-day work week is already a reality for some in Finland

Working life|The reform of labor legislation is enabling a six-day work week in Greece. In Finland, the idea of ​​shortening working hours has mainly been on the surface.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Greece, a new law enables a six-day work week in certain sectors. Emeritus professor of labor law Seppo Koskinen does not remember that anyone in Finland has seriously proposed something similar. In Finland, the surface has rather been a shortening of working hours. According to Koskinen, for example, long working periods can be typical for doctors due to on-call shifts.

Employment law professor emeritus Seppo Koskinen The University of Turku does not remember that anyone in Finland has seriously proposed moving to a six-day working week similar to the one in Greece.

In Greece, the reform of the labor legislation is enabling a six-day work week from the beginning of next month. According to the new law, the working week could be 48 hours in the future instead of the previous 40 hours. The law only affects certain sectors, such as industry and companies operating around the clock.

Seppo Koskinen, professor emeritus of labor law.

in Finland the law on the 40-hour work week came into force in 1966, and by 1970 there had been a widespread shift to a five-day work week.

“In terms of working time regulation, working time has been shortened, and on the other hand, annual holidays have also been extended,” says Koskinen.

However, the competitiveness agreement that entered into force in 2016 extended working hours, but Koskinen doesn’t remember anyone seriously proposing a similar extension of working hours as in Greece.

The proposal to extend working hours would go against the development of more than a hundred years, in which the time spent on work has decreased in Finland, says Koskinen.

“This issue of working hours has never really been thought of the other way around.”

Rather, the wishes have been the opposite. For example, last year there was a discussion in Finland about shortening working hours after Britain’s extensive four-day work week from the experiment positive results were obtained. The Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions SAK suggested at that time, a large-scale experiment with shortened working hours, the Finnish Federation of Business and Industry, on the other hand knocked out the thought.

“But if something like this [työajan pidentämistä] if planning were started, there would probably be a lot of support from the employer’s side.”

in Finland the Working Time Act does not specifically stipulate that there cannot be more than five regular working days per week. However, regular working hours can be a maximum of eight hours per day and 40 hours per week.

“Of course, if the working time is divided into several days, then the weekly working time regulation does not limit it,” says Koskinen.

There are also exceptions that allow for longer work weeks from time to time. The weekly working time can, for example, be organized by a national collective agreement in such a way that it is an average of 40 hours per week during a maximum period of 52 weeks.

The law also defines separately the fields in which working time can be arranged periodically. In part-time work, the regular working time is either a maximum of 80 hours in two-week periods or a maximum of 120 hours in three-week periods. Shift work can be applied, for example, in rescue operations, transport of people and goods, accommodation and catering services, and social and health services.

It is therefore possible that in some weeks the working hours will be more than 40, but in the following weeks the employee should get correspondingly more time off.

Greek however, the model reminds Koskinen of one professional group in Finland: doctors.

According to Koskinen, it is typical for doctors working in the public sector to have long working hours if they also have on-call duties. For them, six-day work weeks or even longer can be a reality even now.

“They can get many more hours than what is allowed by law. Many times it can be a normal work week, then on the weekend there is an emergency call, and the following week work continues as usual,” says Koskinen.

“A lot of people have gone to work in the private sector from there, which leads to the fact that the emergency rooms are largely staffed by the same people who normally work at the hospital.”