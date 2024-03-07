Working life | Absences due to illness vary a lot by occupational group – these occupations have the most absences

In 2022, employees were on average 13 days off work due to illness.

Caregivers and housekeepers are on sick leave for more than three weeks a year. Managers take the least amount of sick leave, with four sick leave days accumulated per year.

The information can be found last year published by Statistics Finland from the report. Absence information is based on information reported by the person himself. Statistics Finland's statistics highlight the eleven professional groups with the most sick leave.

Chief Actuary of Statistics Finland Tuomo Heikuran according to occupational group-specific sickness absence data cannot be published from the labor force survey at the same precise level, because in some of the more specific occupational groups the number of respondents is so small that it is not meaningful to review the data.

With employees had an average of 13 days of sick leave per year in 2022. Men had an average of 12 days and women 14.

According to Heikura, the higher number of women's sick leave is due, among other things, to the fact that women may stay at home to take care of family members more often than men. Another reason can be found in the occupational distribution.

“Women work more than men in the health care sector, such as nurses. Absences accumulate more in these fields for one reason or another.”

A lot there are also absences for building finishing workers and customer service staff. They are on sick leave 22 days a year. Machine fitters and repairmen, as well as construction workers, also get sick more than 20 days a year.

Along with managers, at the end of those with few illnesses are special specialists, who accumulate an average of six days of sick leave per year. The low sick leave of managers and special experts is not necessarily due to low sickness, but low sick leave applications. It is easier for managers and special experts to remain semi-fit for remote work than for those who perform the work.

The average number of sick people are salespeople and traders, because they accrued exactly 13 days of sick leave per year, which is the average. Legal assistants and experts in the social and cultural fields were also sick 13 days a year. The professional group of experts can also generally get close to the average.

“They have an average of 12 days of sick leave per year.”

Helsinki In messages was reported 4.3. from a reader survey, in which many respondents said that sick leave certificates are more often asked from those in the Danube professions than from those with higher education. With Mutu's feeling, Heikura guesses that this is definitely the case, but no official research on the subject has been done at Statistics Finland.

“It doesn't occur to me that there have been academic studies or reports on sick leave certificate practices elsewhere. That would be a very interesting study.”

The Occupational Health Institute also told HS earlier in the storythat they can't find any research that would clarify whether those in the Danube mining professions or part-time workers are required to have a sick leave certificate faster than those with higher education.

“It is difficult to estimate how much a certificate of illness is required in Finland immediately after the first day of absence and how widely self-reporting is used,” said the research professor at the Institute of Occupational Health Annina Ropponen.