Working life | Absences due to illness turned to a sharp rise in the municipal sector – the reason is thought to be the corona virus

Absences due to illness increased in all professional groups, but the most in the care sector.

Municipal sector employee sickness absences increased considerably last year compared to the previous year, according to a study by the Institute of Occupational Health.

Last year, employees in the municipal sector were on average 20.7 days away from work due to their own illness. That’s four days more than last year.

Sickness absences increased regardless of occupation, gender or age group.

“It is likely that the increase observed now can be explained by the absences caused by the coronavirus”, the leading researcher of the Norwegian Institute of Occupational Health Jenni Ervasti says in the announcement.

According to the Institute of Occupational Health, this can be deduced from Kela’s sickness allowance statistics, which provide information on long absences of more than nine days and their reasons.

“Absences due to illnesses caused by the corona virus increased in Kela’s statistics last year. On the other hand, sickness allowances granted on the basis of mental health disorders, musculoskeletal diseases and respiratory diseases remained at the previous year’s level,” says Ervasti.

According to the National Institute of Occupational Health, the first corona years 2020–2021 have not yet been reflected in increased sickness absences.

Absences due to illness have increased in all professional groups. The highest number of sickness absences was accumulated in nursing professions. Early childhood education teachers, family daycare nurses, institutional guardians, community nurses, babysitters, school attendance assistants and housekeepers were off work for more than 25 days on average due to their own illness in 2022.

Managers, special experts, financial secretaries and publicists accumulated the fewest days of absence due to their own illness. On average, they were absent for 9–11 days due to their own illness.

The proportion of employees who did not have a single day of absence during the year due to their own illness also decreased in occupations in the municipal sector last year.

“At least one day of sick leave last year was most typical in those jobs where there is a lot of human contact, such as healthcare, social work, early childhood education, teaching and rescue professions. This also supports the assumption that the corona virus is the underlying reason for the absences,” says Ervasti.

The study has monitored employees’ sickness absences since 2000. The study is Finland’s largest follow-up study of municipal personnel. It monitors the annual sickness absences of more than 90,000 municipal employees.

The statistic is based on employers’ register information. The statistic covers all absences due to one’s own illness from the first day of absence, but does not include information on the reasons for sickness absences.