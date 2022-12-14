Working life | Absences due to illness at workplaces are on the rise – in the background is the protection caused by the corona virus

The corona restrictions led to the fact that sick leave due to infections was halved. Now it’s back to normal and diseases can hit even harder, says the doctor.

Is it has there been less labor than usual at the workplace recently? Do friends and relatives strike the sick bed at a faster pace than usual?

Such thoughts are not completely out of the blue, because according to the statistics of health companies, sickness absences have clearly increased this year compared to the corona years and also to the time before the pandemic.

In the customer organizations of Terveystalo, Finland’s largest provider of occupational health services, there have been 15 percent more sickness absences in January-November of this year compared to the same time in 2021 and 2020. Compared to 2019, the number of absences has increased by seven percent.

“Last year was quite an exception. In particular, absences due to respiratory infections, excluding corona, were half of what it is in a so-called normal year. Corona restriction measures clearly also reduced other flu diseases,” says Terveystalo’s senior occupational health development physician Maaret Helintö.

Maaret Helintö, chief occupational health development doctor at Terveystalo.

In the two corona years, the number of absences recorded due to infections was about half compared to the years 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Terveystalo’s figures include both sickness absences granted at Terveystalo, as well as sickness absences reported by employees themselves and sickness absences written from outside Terveystalo, about which organizations have provided information to Terveystalo.

Terveytalo has approximately 720,000 customers covered by occupational health services all over Finland.

The health company Heltti also informs that approximately 40 percent more sickness absences have been recorded in Helt this year than in 2021. The number of absences increased by 70 percent compared to 2020. Founded in 2013, Heltti is a small operator in the occupational health field and focuses on specialist jobs.

The number of sickness absences due to respiratory diseases recorded in Helt has multiplied since last year and increased by 75 percent since 2019.

This year the biggest single reason for sick leave has been corona infections. 12 percent of sickness absences in January–November were due to corona infections, says Terveystalo’s Helintö. All infections, i.e. corona infections, other respiratory infections and self-reported absences, the vast majority of which are probably symptoms of respiratory infections, have made up 37 percent of sickness absences.

Corona infections also explain most of the increase in the number of absences this year compared to 2019.

“Infection absences other than those explained by corona are roughly at the same level as before the pandemic,” says Helintö.

Before the pandemic, usually all absences caused by infectious diseases have been only 14 percent of all sickness absences.

One according to Helinnö, the reason for the increase in the number of absences is that people have been protected from viruses and bacteria due to the restrictions, and therefore have not had the flu or other diseases.

“When you haven’t been sick with these bugs for a while and you encounter them after a break, the disease can hit a little harder,” says Helintö.

This year, many families have been tormented by, for example, chicken pox, which is the most common among children of playing age.

“Now middle schoolers and adults have also become ill with it, who have usually already gotten sick from it at that age before or are very mildly ill.”

Employers and employees should now at least take care to anticipate and reduce the risk of getting sick with the flu by taking the vaccine.

“Influenza vaccinations are recommended. Influenza is a pretty disgusting disease and it can lead to a long absence,” says Helintö.

At the same time, he wonders if there are some lessons to be learned from the corona years, which can be used to stay healthier in the future and avoid the spread of infections.

“We don’t want similar restrictions back, but at least you can think about whether you can stay away from crowds if you have symptoms, and also take care of good hand hygiene.”

At the same time, he urges corona tests if symptoms appear.

“My wish is that at least the corona would not be run in public.”

Depression because of this, the number of sickness absences recorded has remained fairly unchanged, but absences due to anxiety disorders have increased by up to a quarter compared to 2019.

“You can’t help but think that this entire corona period and the world situation are in the background. Things have happened that were never thought to happen. In addition, occupational health now shows that the economic situation has an effect and people have financial worries in a different way than before,” says Helintö.

There is also good news in Terveystalo’s statistics. Absences due to diseases of the musculoskeletal system have been decreasing for three years now, and this year the decrease has been particularly noticeable.

“There are years of work behind it, the prevention and treatment of diseases of the musculoskeletal system have been purposefully invested in occupational health,” says Helintö.