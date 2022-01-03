Working life A man lives in Käpylä, Helsinki, who has set his living efficiency to the highest level – now he talks about the method of “living more”.

Leo Stranius wakes up before five in the morning, reads audio books at double the rate, and plans every day with half an hour of accuracy. He believes that everyone should try to lead themselves.

Twenty years ago Leo Stranius was facing a choice.

There were too many balls in the air: full-time work, studying at university and polytechnic, running a green movement, and all the guys. The family should also be established.

“If I don’t give up on something, I’ll end up,” he stated.