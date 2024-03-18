Working life | A large part of the feelings of inadequacy would disappear by reducing the workload, says work supervisor Aura Nortomaa

“The person in charge may tell you to take a breather and take breaks. In the next moment, a message arrives asking him to take care of something,” says Aura Nortomaa.

Conscientious employees always just write longer to do lists to combat the feeling of inadequacy, and it doesn't do any good. There are even more sustainable solutions, says work supervisor and university teacher Aura Nortomaa.

Vis it okay to talk about inadequacy publicly if the inadequacy is not actually investigated?

The Aura Nortomaa says that he thought before the interview. He is familiar with the subject and applies the research in his work.

Still, Nortomaa began to doubt whether he is qualified enough to speak on the matter.